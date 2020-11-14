Coronavirus lockdown in Greece requires people to text authorities before leaving home

Travis Fedschun reports:

Under a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Greece, people will need to text authorities if they want to leave their homes. The lockdown will start at daybreak Saturday and last until the end of the month. With infections surging across the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he acted before patients overwhelm hospitals. “We must stop this wave,” Mitsotakis said Thursday. “I chose once again to take drastic measures sooner rather than later.”

From reading other news, I realize a lot of people may have been upset by a recent talk by Supreme Court Justice Alito. But I will say this: I think he was absolutely correct in saying that we have seen “sweeping” and “previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty” as a result of the pandemic. The question is: are they constitutional? And should Alito have been commenting on any of this or is that inappropriate at this time? I don’t know, but if the question actually gets to the Supreme Court whether a state can restrict attending a house of worship or if that’s a violation of the First Amendment, I’m betting the court will side with the First Amendment over the public health concern.