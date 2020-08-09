Coronavirus is halting US data privacy efforts across tech companies

Donna Miller reports:

Data privacy has taken a backseat by way of nationwide priorities within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as Congress has shifted its complete focus to the virus and US tech companies have begun working with state and federal authorities to achieve potential sufferers.

The US has turned to Silicon Valley in the course of the pandemic searching for tech-based options to issues brought on by the outbreak.

Google launched Verily — a web site that directs potential sufferers within the San Francisco space to COVID-19 testing websites and likewise gives virus data.

The location has raised privacy issues as a consequence of its requirement that sufferers have a Google account, and led Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) to query Google on whether or not data it gathers from Verily can be shared or used for business functions.