Coronavirus and Data Protection: Europe’s Data Protection Authorities’ Views

Hogan Lovells Chronicle of Data Protection has compiled guidance from various data protection authorities. You can access it here (pdf).

As they explain:

The different emphasis among the data protection authorities’ views – which can be categorized as restrictive, neutral or permissible – suggests that the right approach must lie in finding a balanced middle ground which does not ignore the application of essential privacy principles. This is also in line with the statement published by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on March 16 highlighting that data protection rules (such as GDPR) do not hinder measures taken in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.