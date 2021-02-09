Coronavirus accelerates contactless travel, raising privacy concerns

Marie Eccles reports:

Flying after coronavirus is set to involve far less personal contact with airline staff. Not everyone agrees that’s a good thing.

Struggling airlines are betting on touchless technology to convince passengers that plane travel is safe.

“We’ve seen a huge move to contactless travel; it’s eight years’ moves in the space of a few months,” Qantas boss Alan Joyce said at a Eurocontrol event last week. “We think that is a change that we’ll see forever.”

[…]

But digital rights campaigners say they’re concerned the pandemic has opened the door to a culture change that isn’t proportionate and could be detrimental, if passengers get used to handing over more personal data and that data isn’t protected.