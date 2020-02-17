Cop’s Strip Club Dancer Plate Search May Test Scope of Hack Law

Sara Merken reports:

The U.S. Supreme Court may decide if someone who improperly uses their authorized computer access, such as a cop looking up a strip club dancer’s license plate as a favor, can be liable under a federal anti-hacking law.

A December petition seeks the high court review because appeals courts are split on interpreting the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. Some courts take a narrow view that the law covers only those who hack into or use a system without permission. Other courts take a broader position that people authorized to use computer systems, such as the police officer, can still be violators.

