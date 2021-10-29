Cops face criticism for checking Whatsapp chats during ‘drug’ checks

Oct 292021
October 29, 2021 Govt, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Yunus Lasania reports:
Hyderabad: The city police seem to have a leaf out of the Narcotic Control Bureau’s book as cops in the city were seen asking citizens to show their phones to check Whatsapp chats in order to ascertain if one is consuming or peddling drugs.
On Wednesday, Siasat published a video report showing the city police officials randomly frisking people in the Dhoolpet area and even asking them to show phones to read Whatsapp chats. Clips of the video soon went viral on social media, inviting severe criticism against the city police. People pointed out that checking a citizen’s smartphone is a violation of the right to privacy, which is part of our fundamental rights.
