Controversial spyware technology group with links to Ireland to be investigated by Justice Committee

Colm Keena reports:

An Oireachtas committee is to examine the existence of companies in Ireland involved in the production of spyware.

Spyware technology can secretly turn a person’s smartphone into a surveillance device, allowing for remote access to the microphone and camera on the phone as well as to stored text messages and photographs.

The decision by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Justice to consider the issue comes after it was written to by Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews who said Ireland is at risk of becoming a “haven” for companies involved in the sale of spyware to countries with a history of human rights abuses.