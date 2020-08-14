Consumer privacy group files privacy breach court case against Oracle and Salesforce

Senay Boztas reports:

A Dutch consumer privacy group has brought a class action claim against tech giants Oracle and Salesforce, alleging that their involvement in placing third party cookies to help track and target internet users with adverts breaches privacy laws.

The Privacy Collective, a non-for-profit foundation, claims that the tech giants are effectively using Dutch customer data without their explicit consent and has taken them to court, claiming at least €10bn in damages. A similar case, also fully funded by Innsworth litigation funder, is set to be filed in England and Wales.