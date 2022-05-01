Connecticut House approves changes in juvenile justice bill that allows pre-trial GPS monitoring of repeat offenders
Christopher Keating reports:
State legislators voted overwhelmingly Thursday night for proposed changes in Connecticut’s juvenile justice laws that are designed to target repeat criminals and reduce crime.
The bill speeds up arraignments for juveniles, allows youths to be held for eight hours instead of the current six hours as the suspect’s criminal history is being investigated, and allows global positioning system (GPS) monitoring for repeat criminals while charges are still pending, among other provisions.
