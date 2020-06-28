Congress investigating how data broker sells smartphone tracking info to law enforcement

Kim Lyons reports:

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform has opened an investigation into how data broker Venntel collects and sells data from Americans’ mobile phones to government agencies for warrantless tracking, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

In a letter to Venntel CEO Chris Gildea, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) write that they’re looking into whether the data collected can reveal precise movements of millions of Americans, including children.