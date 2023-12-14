Diwakar Dayal reports:Complying with DPDP 2023

Since 2017, India has worked on developing its own laws on the right to privacy. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, India’s version of Europe’s GDPR, gives Indian citizens the right to protect their own data. In August of this year, both the lower and upper houses of the Parliament of India passed the bill. On August 11, the President of India gave assent to the bill, which makes it officially the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

This act, which will be in force once the Indian government publishes a notification in the Official Gazette, is a landmark piece of legislation that gives Indian citizens similar rights to privacy as those enjoyed by European residents. Like other data privacy laws, DPDP 2023 places a number of demands on organisations to allow them to collect and process data. Companies must be aware of these new requirements or risk onerous penalties and breaking trust with their customers.

