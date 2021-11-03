Commissioner Rules Clearview AI Breached Australians’ Privacy

Nov 032021
November 3, 2021 Breaches, Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Asha Barbaschow reports:
Remember that facial recognition startup found being used by law enforcement agencies around the world last year? Well today, Australia’s Privacy Commissioner has ruled they breached the country’s privacy laws. It was ruled Clearview AI breached Australians’ privacy by scraping their biometric information from the web and disclosing it through a facial recognition tool.
Read more on Gizmodo (AU).
The Commissioner’s press release can be found here. The full decision can be found here (pdf).