Comedian Kathy Griffin Beats Neighbor’s Invasion of Privacy Suit

Maeve Allsup reports:

Comedian Kathy Griffin won’t face invasion of privacy claims after a California appellate court Thursday tossed a lawsuit alleging she used security cameras to record her then-neighbor, businessman Jeffrey Mezger, and his family in their backyard.

In a 2018 lawsuit, Mezger alleged Griffin and her now-husband moved into the house next to him in Bel Air, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, and began making noise complaints to both the police and the Home Owners Association.

