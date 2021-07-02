Comedian Kathy Griffin Beats Neighbor’s Invasion of Privacy Suit

Jul 022021
July 2, 2021 Breaches, Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Maeve Allsup reports:
Comedian Kathy Griffin won’t face invasion of privacy claims after a California appellate court Thursday tossed a lawsuit alleging she used security cameras to record her then-neighbor, businessman Jeffrey Mezger, and his family in their backyard.
In a 2018 lawsuit, Mezger alleged Griffin and her now-husband moved into the house next to him in Bel Air, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, and began making noise complaints to both the police and the Home Owners Association.
Read more on Bloomberg Law.