Comcast, Mozilla strike privacy deal to encrypt DNS lookups in Firefox

Jun 252020
 
 June 25, 2020

Jon Brodkin reports:

Comcast is partnering with Mozilla to deploy encrypted DNS lookups on the Firefox browser, the companies announced today. Comcast’s version of DNS over HTTPS (DoH) will be turned on by default for Firefox users on Comcast’s broadband network, but people will be able to switch to other options like Cloudflare and NextDNS. No availability date was announced.

Comcast is the first ISP to join Firefox’s Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) program, Mozilla said in today’s announcement.

Read more on Ars Technica.

