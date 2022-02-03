Colorado to Adopt Privacy Act Regulations in 2023

Odia Kagan of FoxRothschild writes:

In prepared remarks last week, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser explained the expected rulemaking process for the state’s new privacy act.

Here is how it should work:

Q2 2022: Public consultation: “Over the next few months, we look forward to hearing from Colorado consumers, businesses, and other stakeholders. During this time, we will post a series of topics for informal input on our website and solicit responses in writing and at scheduled events. This will help us engage in a more focused dialogue, consider diverse perspectives, and address issues.”

