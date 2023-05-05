Colorado Supreme Court hears first-of-its-kind challenge to police’s use of Google search terms to ID murder suspects

Shelly Bradbury reports:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday grappled with privacy and freedom of speech concerns as the justices heard a legal challenge to a controversial new law enforcement technique that Denver police used to identify the three teenagers accused of killing five people in a house fire three years ago.

The groundbreaking legal case considers for the first time in Colorado — and, attorneys said, nationally — whether police can legally issue search warrants that require Google to turn over account information for any users who searched particular keywords in a particular time frame.

Read more at The Greeley Tribune.

