Colorado Supreme Court hears first-of-its-kind challenge to police’s use of Google search terms to ID murder suspects
May 052023
May 5, 2023
Shelly Bradbury reports:
The Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday grappled with privacy and freedom of speech concerns as the justices heard a legal challenge to a controversial new law enforcement technique that Denver police used to identify the three teenagers accused of killing five people in a house fire three years ago.
The groundbreaking legal case considers for the first time in Colorado — and, attorneys said, nationally — whether police can legally issue search warrants that require Google to turn over account information for any users who searched particular keywords in a particular time frame.
