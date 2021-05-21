Colorado Makes Doxxing Public Health Workers Illegal

May 212021
May 21, 2021 Laws
Anna Schavarien reports:
Colorado on Tuesday made it illegal to share the personal information of public health workers and their families online so that it can be used for purposes of harassment, responding to an increase in threats to such workers during the pandemic.
Known as doxxing, the practice of sharing a person’s sensitive information, such as a physical or email address or phone number, has long been used against law enforcement personnel, reporters, protesters and women speaking out about sexual abuse.
