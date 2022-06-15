Colorado Law Restricts Use of Facial Recognition Technology by Government Agencies

Linn Foster Freedman of Robinson + Cole writes:

Ramping up the state’s continued focus on data privacy, on June 8, 2022, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation aimed at limiting the use of facial recognition technology by government agencies and state institutions of higher education.

The new law, SB 113, requires an agency, defined as “an agency of the state government or of a local government; or a state institution of higher education,” that intends to “develop, procure, use or continue to use facial recognition service” to provide notice of intent to use those services with its “reporting authority” prior to using the technology.

The notice must provide details of the vendor to be used, the capabilities and limitations on the use of the facial recognition technology, the type of data collected by the technology, how data will be collected and processed, the purpose of the use, and the benefits of the proposed use of the technology.