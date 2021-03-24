Colorado Joins List of States Proposing Privacy Laws

Mar 242021
 
 March 24, 2021  Posted by  Laws

Odia Kagan of FoxRothschild writes:

Colorado has introduced the “Colorado Privacy Act” bill (SB21-190).

Key things to note:
  •  Recital notes that the “EU GDPR is emerging as a model for countries across the globe in data privacy.”
  • Consumer rights: access, correction, deletion, data portability and right to opt out of general collection and use of personal data not just use for sale.
  • Opt-in consent for processing sensitive data.
  • Affirmative obligation for information security.
  • Requirement for clear, transparent privacy disclosure,
  • Requirement for data protection assessments (for targeted advertising, sale, sensitive data).
  • Enforcement by AG.
  • Definition of “consent” modeled after Article 7 of GDPR.
  • Different definition of “de-identified data” which is similar to that under HIPAA.
  • Processing must be necessary, reasonable and proportionate to the specific purpose disclosed.
  • Controller is liable for a processor’s actions.
  • Requirement for controller/processor agreement but no specifics.

Read the full text of the bill.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.