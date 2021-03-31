Colorado Introduces a Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bill

Joseph J. Lazzarotti and Maya Atrakchi of JacksonLewis write:

Colorado recently become the latest state to consider a comprehensive consumer privacy law. On March 19, 2021, Colorado State Senators Rodriguez and Lundeen introduced SB 21-190, entitled “an Act Concerning additional protection of data relating to personal privacy”. Following California’s bold example of the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) effective since January 2020, Virginia recently passed its own robust privacy law, the Consumer Data Protection Act (“CDPA”), and New York, as well as other states, like Florida, appear poised to follow suit. Furthermore, California is expanding protections provided by the CCPA, with the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) – approved by California voters under Proposition 24 in the November election.