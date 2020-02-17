Colorado district attorney ‘incredibly frustrated’ he’s unable to prosecute cop found drunk in patrol car

Clayton Sandell and Jeffrey Cook report:

A Colorado district attorney expressed frustration Thursday at not being able to prosecute an Aurora police officer who was found passed out drunk in his car last year, calling the department’s failure to launch a DUI investigation a double standard meant to protect one of its own.

Medical staff at the hospital he was taken to had drawn Meier’s blood and results indicated his blood-alcohol level was five times over the legal limit. However, Brauchler said he couldn’t use the hospital’s test results to prosecute Meier for a DUI because of medical privacy and a law that prevents information compelled as part of an internal affairs report from being used by prosecutors.