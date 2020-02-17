Colorado district attorney ‘incredibly frustrated’ he’s unable to prosecute cop found drunk in patrol car

Feb 172020
 
 February 17, 2020  Posted by  Healthcare, Laws, U.S., Workplace

Clayton Sandell and Jeffrey Cook report:

A Colorado district attorney expressed frustration Thursday at not being able to prosecute an Aurora police officer who was found passed out drunk in his car last year, calling the department’s failure to launch a DUI investigation a double standard meant to protect one of its own.

There’s a lot that’s problematic about this whole incident, but consider this:

Medical staff at the hospital he was taken to had drawn Meier’s blood and results indicated his blood-alcohol level was five times over the legal limit. However, Brauchler said he couldn’t use the hospital’s test results to prosecute Meier for a DUI because of medical privacy and a law that prevents information compelled as part of an internal affairs report from being used by prosecutors.

Read the whole sequence and issues on ABC.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.