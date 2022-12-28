Colorado Attorney General Releases Revised Colorado Privacy Act Draft Rules

Dec 282022
Libbie Canter, Lindsey Tonsager, and Jayne Ponder of Covington and Burling write:
The Colorado Attorney General released updated draft rules interpreting the Colorado Privacy Act on December 21, 2022 (“Draft Rules”). These revisions follow a series of stakeholder sessions on November 10th, 15th, and 17th. The Attorney General will convene a formal rulemaking hearing on February 1, 2023. In advance of the formal rulemaking hearing, stakeholders may submit written comments for consideration.
