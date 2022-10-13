Colorado Attorney General Releases Draft Colorado Privacy Act Rules

Oct 132022
October 13, 2022 Featured News, Laws, U.S.
Lindsey Tonsager, Jayne Ponder, and Alexandra Scott of Covington and Burling write:
On October 10, 2022 the draft rules implementing the Colorado Privacy Act (“CPA”) were officially published in the Colorado Register. Written comments on the draft rules are due by November 7, 2022. The CPA draft rules share some similarities with the draft rules set forth by the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) interpreting the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”). Both sets of draft rules address requirements for privacy policy disclosures, consumer rights requests, and providing opt-out mechanisms. However, there are a number of key differences between the two drafts. We highlight some of these below.
Read more at Inside Privacy.