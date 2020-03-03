College students are leading the fight against facial recognition

Andrew Wynch describes how college students around the country are taking the lead in pushing back against the use of facial recognition technology on campuses — and they’re making a difference:

The campaign has already seen some immediate results. More than 60 colleges—including big names like Columbia University, the University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania, New York University, Georgia Tech, and others—have said they won’t use the technology.

Fight for the Future and SSDP set up a scorecard where people can see which colleges have said they won’t use facial recognition technology and those who “might use” it. The website also allows people to sign a petition in favor of banning the technology on campus and gives students resources on how to introduce student resolutions on their own campuses.