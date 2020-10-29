Coalition of African Nations to Coordinate Data Protection Framework

Michelle Reed of AKIN GUMP writes:

A coalition of African nations have developed a data protection framework with the goal of centralizing data protection laws and the digital economy across Africa. Currently, five countries, including Nigeria, are testing the data protection framework, with the intention to make Africa a single market. After the testing is complete, the data protection framework will be replicated across additional African countries.

The data protection framework, focused on data transfers, is based on the legal agreement established with the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, also referred to as the Malabo Convention for Cyber Security and Data Protection.