CNIL Publishes Action Plan on AI

May 172023
 
 May 17, 2023

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On May 16, 2023, the French Data Protection Authority (the “CNIL”) announced its action plan on artificial intelligence (the “AI Action Plan”). The AI Action Plan builds on prior work of the CNIL in the field of AI and consists of a series of activities the CNIL will undertake to support the deployment of AI systems that respect the privacy of individuals.

The AI Action Plan is centered around four key objectives…

Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.

