CNIL Fines Apple 8 Million Euros Over Personalized Ads

On December 29, 2022, the French Data Protection Authority (the “CNIL”) announced that it imposed an €8,000,000 fine on Apple for violations of the French rules on targeted advertising and the use of cookies and similar tracking technologies.

The CNIL received a complaint concerning Apple’s ad personalization practices on the App Store and carried out several investigations between 2021 and 2022.

The CNIL’s investigations concluded that Apple was collecting the identifiers of users that visited the App Store using the old iPhone operating system (version 14.6) for several purposes, including to personalize ads shown on the App Store. Apple was collecting such data by default, without obtaining users’ consent.