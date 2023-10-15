CNIL confirms the compatibility of AI with the GDPR

Patrice Navarro, Julie Schwartz, and Remy Schlich of Hogan Lovells write:

On October 12, 2023, the French data protection authority (“CNIL”) released official guidance on how to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the development phase of an artificial intelligence system (“AI system”). The guidance particularly addresses compliance during the developmental stages rather than during the deployment phase of these systems.”.

In response to numerous concerns voiced by AI stakeholders during the call for contributions initiated on July 28, 2023, the CNIL has acted swiftly. The CNIL clear intent is to assuage industry apprehensions by releasing an initial series of guidelines. The main point is to emphasize that AI system development and privacy considerations can indeed coexist harmoniously. To quote the CNIL: “The development of AI systems is compatible with the challenges of privacy protection. Moreover, considering this imperative will lead to the emergence of devices, tools, and applications that are ethical and aligned with European values. It is under these conditions that citizens will place their trust in these technologies.”