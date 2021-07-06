Cn: Three more internet firms scrutinized amid rising data security concern

Jul 062021
Li Qiaoyi and Zhang Hongpei report:
China’s cyberspace regulator on Monday put three more internet platforms under scrutiny, three days after it announced a review of cybersecurity into the country’s top ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, indicating the country’s resolve to clamp down on data breaches and misuse as part of a broader move to protect the digital economy from unchecked expansion of capital.
[…]
China’s cybersecurity review office said Monday it was conducting reviews in accordance with relevant laws into job recruiting platform Boss Zhipin, and Yunmanman and Huochebang – two truck-booking platforms under the Full Truck Alliance, citing national data security risks.
