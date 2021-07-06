Cn: Three more internet firms scrutinized amid rising data security concern

Jul 062021
 
 July 6, 2021  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S.

Li Qiaoyi and Zhang Hongpei report:

China’s cyberspace regulator on Monday put three more internet platforms under scrutiny, three days after it announced a review of cybersecurity into the country’s top ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, indicating the country’s resolve to clamp down on data breaches and misuse as part of a broader move to protect the digital economy from unchecked expansion of capital.

[…]

China’s cybersecurity review office said Monday it was conducting reviews in accordance with relevant laws into job recruiting platform Boss Zhipin, and Yunmanman and Huochebang – two truck-booking platforms under the Full Truck Alliance, citing national data security risks.

Read more on Global Times.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.