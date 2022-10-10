Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Surveillance Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?

Oct 102022
October 10, 2022 Surveillance, U.S.
Rachel Dissell and Mark Puente report:
Cleveland has spent at least $7 million to dot the city with about 1,500 surveillance cameras since 2007. It’s poised to invest nearly $4.7 million for 300 more and fix or replace nearly 40 that are old or damaged.
Unlike some other cities, Cleveland officials have refused to share with taxpayers two key pieces of information: where the cameras are, and how they’re used. Some have facial recognition and other capabilities that, if used, could compromise privacy.
Read more at The Marshall Project.
This article was published in partnership with Cleveland Scene, The Land and The Cleveland Observer.
h/t, Joe Cadillic