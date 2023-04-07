Clearview AI scraped 30 billion images from Facebook and other social media sites and gave them to cops: it puts everyone into a ‘perpetual police line-up’
Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert reports:
A controversial facial recognition database, used by police departments across the nation, was built in part with 30 billion photos the company scraped from Facebook and other social media users without their permission, the company’s CEO recently admitted, creating what critics called a “perpetual police line-up,” even for people who haven’t done anything wrong.
Read more at BusinessInsider.
So you may be wondering, “Why haven’t they been made to purge all the data they collected without consent?”
Because this is America, where businesses and law enforcement have more power than We, the People. Maybe one day, the federal government will find or borrow a spine from Aisle 4 and do what other countries seem more inclined to do — protect people from this type of data collection and use without consent.
h/t, Joe Cadillic