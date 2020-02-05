Clearview AI Once Told Cops To “Run Wild” With Its Facial Recognition Tool. It’s Now Facing Legal Challenges.

Ryan Mac, Caroline Haskins, and Logan McDonald report:

Clearview AI, the facial recognition company that claims to have amassed a database of more than 3 billion photos scraped from Facebook, YouTube, and millions of other websites, is scrambling to deal with calls for bans from advocacy groups and legal threats. These troubles come after news reports exposed its questionable data practices and misleading statements about working with law enforcement.

Following stories published in the New York Times and BuzzFeed News, the Manhattan-based startup received cease-and-desist letters from Twitter and the New Jersey attorney general. It was also sued in Illinois in a case seeking class-action status.