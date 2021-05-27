Clearview AI Hit by Wave of European Privacy Complaints

May 272021
Stephanie Bodoni reports:
Clearview AI Inc. was hit by a wave of complaints across Europe for allegedly breaking the region’s tough privacy laws by scraping billions of facial images from social-media profiles and the internet.
In a concerted move on Thursday, campaigners including Privacy International and Noyb filed complaints with data watchdogs in Austria, France, Greece, Italy and the U.K. They urge regulators to declare that Clearview’s practices “have no place in Europe.”
Read more on Bloomberg.
