Clearview AI Hit by Wave of European Privacy Complaints

May 272021
 
 May 27, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.

Stephanie Bodoni reports:

Clearview AI Inc. was hit by a wave of complaints across Europe for allegedly breaking the region’s tough privacy laws by scraping billions of facial images from social-media profiles and the internet.

In a concerted move on Thursday, campaigners including Privacy International and Noyb filed complaints with data watchdogs in Austria, France, Greece, Italy and the U.K. They urge regulators to declare that Clearview’s practices “have no place in Europe.”

Image © Sedovukr | Dreamstime.com

Read more on Bloomberg.

 

