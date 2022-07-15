Clearview AI fined $20 million, banned from processing biometric data in Greece after GDPR violations
Jonathan Greig reports:
Greece’s privacy authority has fined facial recognition company Clearview AI €20 million for violating parts of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) released a 22-page decision demanding Clearview AI stop processing biometric data on individuals in Greece and said the company must delete all the data it has already amassed.
