Clearview AI fined $20 million, banned from processing biometric data in Greece after GDPR violations

Jul 152022
 
 July 15, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.

Jonathan Greig reports:

Greece’s privacy authority has fined facial recognition company Clearview AI €20 million for violating parts of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) released a 22-page decision demanding Clearview AI stop processing biometric data on individuals in Greece and said the company must delete all the data it has already amassed.

Read more at The Record.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.