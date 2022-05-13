Clearview AI clears the final hurdle in its quest to undermine US democracy

Tristan Greene writes:

The ACLU and Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition company, reached a legal settlement earlier this week that’s been hailed as a huge win by both parties.

The big story here is that Clearview AI can no longer sell its databases to third party companies — but that’s not exactly news.

[…]

Many members of the media see this as a win for privacy. But, as Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That told CNN in a statement, it makes little difference to the company: