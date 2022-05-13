Clearview AI clears the final hurdle in its quest to undermine US democracy

May 132022
 
 May 13, 2022  Posted by  Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Tristan Greene writes:

The ACLU and Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition company, reached a legal settlement earlier this week that’s been hailed as a huge win by both parties.

The big story here is that Clearview AI can no longer sell its databases to third party companies — but that’s not exactly news.

[…]

Many members of the media see this as a win for privacy. But, as Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That told CNN in a statement, it makes little difference to the company:

Clearview AI’s posture regarding sales to private entities remains unchanged. We would only sell to private entities in a manner that complies with BIPA. Our database is only provided to government agencies for the purpose of solving crimes.

Read more at TNW.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.