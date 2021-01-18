Clearview AI biometric data privacy suit sent back to state court

Chris Burt reports:

A biometric data privacy lawsuit against Clearview AI will head back to state court after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the suit had been correctly remanded by a lower court, Law360 writes.

Plaintiffs in the suit made narrow claims to avoid Article III standing in federal court, as they are entitled to do, the three-judge panel wrote. Just as plaintiffs can limit defendants to those in a certain jurisdiction, the judges wrote, the Illinois residents are free to pursue the “bare statutory violations” allowed under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Doing so means they do not have to allege or prove injury from the alleged violation.