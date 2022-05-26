Civil society to Amazon: Terminate your contract to host dangerous U.S. DHS biometric database

May 262022
May 26, 2022 Business, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
From AccessNow:
Today, Access Now, Immigrant Defense Project, Just Futures Law, and over 35 human rights organizations sent a letter to Amazon Web Services calling on the company to end its agreement to host the United States Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) database. The letter was sent in coordination with a protest to be held today outside Amazon’s annual Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit against the corporation’s growing surveillance network, led by For Us Not Amazon, La ColectiVA, MediaJustice, and the Athena Coalition.
h/t, Joe Cadillic, who also points us to:
