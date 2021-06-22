City of Baltimore May Criminalize the Use of Facial Recognition Technologies by Businesses

Jun 222021
June 22, 2021 Business, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph J. Lazzarotti, Jason C. Gavejian, Jody Kahn Mason, Jason Selvey, and Maya Atrakchi of Jackson Lewis write:
The Baltimore City Council recently passed an ordinance, in a vote of 13-2, barring the use of facial recognition technology by city residents, businesses, and most of the city government (excluding the city police department) until December 2022. Council Bill 21-0001 prohibits persons from “obtaining, retaining, accessing, or using certain face surveillance technology or any information obtained from certain face surveillance technology.”
