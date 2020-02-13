Cities Create New Ways To Expand Neighborhood Surveillance Programs

Joe Cadillic writes:

City and towns are creating new ways to expand neighborhood surveillance programs known as police cam-share programs.

An article in The Baltimore Sun revealed that the Baltimore County Council wants more businesses and homeowners to purchase CCTV surveillance equipment.

“The bill would create a voluntary private security camera registry for property owners with devices pointed toward a public right-of-way, according to the proposal. The program would map where cameras are located to help detectives identify possible security footage in areas where crimes happened.”