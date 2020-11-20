CIPL Submits Response to China’s Personal Information Protection Law

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On November 18, 2020, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (“CIPL”) at Hunton Andrews Kurth submitted its response to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (“NPC”) of the People’s Republic of China on the Draft Personal Information Protection Law (“PIPL”).

In its response, CIPL highlights several possible modifications of the PIPL, which it believes the NPC should consider and adopt during its review, not only to ensure China’s standing in the international data protection space but also to ensure the protection of China’s citizens, businesses and government data.