CIPL Submits Comments on Vietnam’s Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On April 8, 2021, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (“CIPL”) at Hunton Andrews Kurth submitted comments in response to the Ministry of Public Security (“MPS”) of Vietnam’s Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection (“Draft Decree”).
The Draft Decree was published on the MPS website on February 9, 2021 and the deadline to submit comments was April 9, 2021. If enacted, it would establish the first comprehensive data protection and privacy law for Vietnam. The Draft Decree borrows concepts and definitions from a variety of global privacy laws and frameworks, but also deviates from global norms in several ways. It covers many data protection topics often seen in comprehensive privacy laws such as (1) rights of data subjects; (2) restrictions and conditions for processing personal data; (3) children’s privacy; and (4) cross-border data transfers.
