CIPL Releases Paper on Ten Recommendations for Global AI Regulation

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On September 29, 2023, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton Andrews Kurth (“CIPL”) released a new paper on its Ten Recommendations for Global AI Regulation. The paper is part of CIPL’s Accountable AI project and follows several earlier contributions including Artificial Intelligence and Data Protection in Tension (October 2018), Hard Issues and Practical Solutions (February 2020), and Artificial Intelligence and Data Protection: How the GDPR Regulates AI (March 2020).
The paper seeks to guide AI policymaking and regulation to ensure the development and deployment of accountable, responsible, and trustworthy AI. To that end, CIPL recommends a risk-based approach to AI regulation that builds on existing laws and standards, such as privacy, consumer protection, intellectual property and anti-discrimination laws, as well as on accountable AI governance practices of organizations.
