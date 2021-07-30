CIA Drove Spike In Media Leak Investigation Requests Under Trump

Jul 302021
July 30, 2021 Surveillance, U.S.
Jason Paladino, Nick Schwellenbach, Ken Klippenstein report:
New data obtained by The Intercept adds considerable detail to what we already know about former President Donald Trump’s relentless campaign against whistleblowers and leakers in the intelligence community. The Trump administration referred far more media leaks for criminal investigation each year than any of the previous 15 years, with the CIA accounting for the vast majority of such leaks, according to a trove of records released by the Department of Justice to the independent watchdog group Project On Government Oversight, or POGO, in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
