Chinese tech firm compiles database on tens of thousands of British figures

Tony Diver and  Robert Mendick report:

A Chinese technology company has compiled a database on tens of thousands of British figures and their children and families for the use of the country’s intelligence agencies, The Telegraph can reveal.

Files on senior UK politicians – including Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister – royals, religious leaders, military officers and their families are currently stored on a Chinese server as part of a massive worldwide intelligence collection operation by a private company that describes its mission as “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

