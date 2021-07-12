China’s Shenzhen City Enacted Regional Data Regulation

Manuel Torres and Zhang, Dun of Garrigues write:
Shenzhen, the leading financial and production center for China and home of many Chinese internet and tech giants such as Huawei, Tencent and DJI, enacted its regional data protection law, ‘Data Regulation of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’ (Shenzhen Data Regulation) on June 29, 2021. Shenzhen Data Regulation will become effective as of January 1, 2022.
In 2020, Shenzhen was authorized by the National People’s Congress (China’s top legislative body) to explore the data property, data privacy, government data sharing and data transactions systems. As the milestone of such exploration, here comes the Shenzhen Data Regulation, the first comprehensive legislation for data protection in China. In this article, we provide you with the highlights of this regulation.
Read more on Lexology.