China Runs Trials of Biometric Online ID Card in Two Provinces

Dec 012020
December 1, 2020 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Radio Free Asia reports:
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has rolled out an online ID system based on biometrics that is better able to track its citizens’ online activities than the current system, RFA has learned.
The Ministry of Public Security is trialing an online ID card in the southeastern province of Fujian and the southern province of Guangdong, prior to rolling it out nationwide, sources said.
Read more on RFA.
h/t, Joe Cadillic