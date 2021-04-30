China Publishes Draft Security Standard on Facial Recognition

Hunton Andrews Kurth write:
On April 23, 2021, the National Information Security Standardization Technical Committee of China published a draft standard (in Chinese) on Security Requirements of Facial Recognition Data (the “Standard”). The Standard, which is non-mandatory, details requirements for collecting, processing, sharing and transferring data used for facial recognition.
The Standard is one of many new proposed standards relating to privacy and cybersecurity in China. As we previously reported, the privacy landscape in China is undergoing significant development, and a proposed personal information protection law is currently under review by the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.
