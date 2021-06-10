China Passes Law to Strengthen Control Over Tech Firms’ Data

Jun 102021
June 10, 2021 Business, Featured News, Govt, Non-U.S.
Bloomberg reports:
China’s top legislative body has passed a data security law, strengthening Beijing’s control over digital information amid a crackdown on local technology giants and market access disputes with the U.S.
The legislation was approved Thursday by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said. The full text of the final legislation wasn’t immediately released.
Read more on Bloomberg.