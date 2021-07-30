China Orders 25 Tech Giants to Fix Raft of Problems

Jul 302021
Bloomberg News reports:
China ordered more than two dozen technology firms to carry out internal inspections as part of a campaign to root out illegal online activity.
The Ministry of Industry Information Technology on Friday told 25 of its largest internet and hardware companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to carry out internal reviews and rectify issues ranging from data security to consumer rights protections. The twin giants and 10 other firms were also asked separately on Wednesday to step up data security protections, including the export of key information, by the Internet Society of China, which was acting on behalf of MIIT.
