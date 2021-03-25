China Issues Provisions on the “Scope of Necessary Personal Information Required for Common Types of Mobile Internet Applications”
Mar 252021
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On March 12, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China released Provisions on the “Scope of Necessary Personal Information Required for Common Types of Mobile Internet Applications” (the “Provisions”) (available here in Chinese).
The Provisions generally are consistent with the draft version previously issued for public comments on December 1, 2020 and include additional details, as well as new provisions relating to ticketing applications (e.g., those for purchasing seats at performances).
Read more on Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.